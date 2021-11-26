Fishing report
Eufaula: Nov. 26. Elevation below average, water 55 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair, use crankbaits, plastics and Powerbait around brush structure, channels, docks and riprap. Catfish fair, use crawfish, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, in channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair, use crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, docks and weed beds. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Fort Gibson: Nov. 23.Elevation above average, water 55 with 1 foot visibility. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. Crappie good, use jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow, use crankbaits on main lake and around rocks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Greenleaf: Nov. 23. Elevation norma, water 50 with 1 foot visibility. Largemouth bass fair, use buzz baits, crankbaits, inline spinnerbait, jerk bait and lipless lures. Report by Dylan Langford,
Keystone: Nov. 25. Elevation normal, water clear. Blue catfish good, use cut bait in channels. White crappie fair, use jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report by Karlin Bailey, game warden in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: Nov. 20. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. Rainbow trout fair, use inline spinnerbait, midges and Powerbait below the damn and in Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Robert S. Kerr: Nov. 26. Elevation normal, water murky. Catfish good, use chicken liver, cut bait, midges, grubs, shrimp, sunfish and worms around channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair, use crankbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points and rocks. Crappie good, use hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Tenkiller: Nov. 22. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Black crappie fair, use minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair, use crankbaits, jigs or plastics around brush structure, points and shorelines. Report by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Nov. 23. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. Striped and white bass slow, use buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, lipless bait, live shad, sassy shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, in riprap, river channel, rivermouth and tailwater. Catfish fair, use chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around riprap, river channel, river mouth, tailwater and below the dam. Report by Dylan Langford, game warden in Muskogee County.
