Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcox at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 a.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Ft. Gibson: September 27. Elevation normal, water 79 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures along flats, main lake and points. Shallow flats can be a favorite location for fall white bass fishing on the windy days. Shoreline antlers and wade-fishermen can increase the distance of a cast by using a weighted cork a couple of feet above their jig. Try to pop the cork a cork and letting it pause between retrieves. The sound will attract feeding fish toward your jig. This pattern is just beginning and should hold true for several weeks if lake conditions remain consistent. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad along flats. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 27. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, small lures and spoons below the dam, around points and sandbars. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 27. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Bluegill and crappie fair on crickets, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms in coves, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 30. Elevation below normal, water 85. Blue catfish good on cut baits along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 26. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 25. Elevation below normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and sassy shad along channels and flats. Bluegill good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Sept. 27. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. Striped and white bass slow on crankbaits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, along the river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Sept. 24. Elevation dropping, water 77 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass slow on buzz baits, jerk baits, small lures spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake, sandbars and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and minnows around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: Oct 1. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastics, small lures, spoons and sunfish around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, docks, points, standing timber and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
