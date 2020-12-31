Fishing report
Fort Gibson: December 28. Elevation above normal, water 40 with 1 ft. of visibility. Blue catfish good on live shad and minnows in the main lake, river channel and windy flats. Paddlefish good snagging in the main lake and river channel. White bass fair on slabs and spoons along creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Winter patterns prevail. Most bait fish are deep with the exception of the windy days. Successful anglers are relying on boats with good electronics to find deep schools of bait or fish. Shoreline anglers need warm windy days to find fish feeding shallow. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 29. Elevation normal, water low 40s and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along flats. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 24. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: December 29. elevation above normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass fair on slabs, small lures and spoons along creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 29. Elevation normal, water low 40s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad and snagging below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 25. Elevation normal, water 48 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on live bait, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, main lake, riprap, rocks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish and hotdogs below the dam, along channels, creek channels, flats, river channel and spillway. Bluegill and walleye good on grubs, live bait and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 25. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, creek channels, points, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spoons in coves, around docks, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.