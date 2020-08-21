NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Ft. Gibson: August 17. Elevation normal, water 84. White bass good on crankbaits, slabs, and spoons around main lake and points. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 16. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 20. Elevation above average, water 85. Largemouth bass good on grubs and small lures around coves, shorelines and weed beds. White crappie fair using jigs and minnows around brush structure. Green sunfish good on small lures around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 21. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is better during periods of low or no flow. This is usually early morning or late evenings. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 16. Elevation rising, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on jigs and plastics around brush structure, standing timber, and ledges. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Flathead catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 16. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live bait, shad, and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 21. Elevation normal, water 81 and murky. Striped bass fair on live shad, topwater lures below the dam. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad, stinkbait below the dam, and around the dam and on main lake. White and black crappie fair on jibs around brush structure and on bottom up to 6-10 feet. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 14. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, in coves, creek channels, main lake river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crickets, goldfish, grasshoppers, grubs, minnows, plastics and small lures around coves, sand gar, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie fair using goldfish, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around weed beds, coves, rocks, brush structure and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Event schedule
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Friday, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat. $10 club fee. Greenleaf Lake. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club page on Facebook.
AHEAD
Sept. 5 —Hunter Education Course, 9 a.m., Fort Gibson HS cafeteria, 500 South Ross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.