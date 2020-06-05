Lake report
Ft. Gibson: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 73 and murky. The lake is still experiencing flooded conditions. Many public access locations are closed due to high water. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs and in-line spinnerbaits in the main lake and around points. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures along shallows. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, flats, inlet, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Bluegill excellent on hair jigs, jigs and worms along shorelines, shallows and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, creek channels, dam, flats, main lake, points, riprap, rocks and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 30. Elevation dropping, water 68 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 28. Elevation above average, water 81. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jigs along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Striped bass good on flukes, sassy shad in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. River flow is still 3500 CFS around the clock and Tenkiller is currently 10 ft. above normal. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 31. Elevation rising, water 70s and murky. The lake continues to rise. Boaters should use caution while traveling around the lake keeping an eye out for debris and hidden obstructions due to rising lake levels. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, shallows and shorelines. Those after bass have found success using plastic crawdads and brush hogs as well as other lures. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Flathead catfish fair on live bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, points and river channel. Anglers were having success catfishing flathead catfish on juglines along the river channel and in coves. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, flats and weed beds. Flathead catfish excellent on live shad and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 29. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on goldfish, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, along shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
FRIDAYS — Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, 7-11 p.m. Info on Greenleaf Lunker Club Facebook page.
TODAY, SUNDAY — Free Fishing days.
Commented
