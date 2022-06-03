Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Wildlife Department's Free Fishing Days.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: May 29. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 70 and murky. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish god on cut bait, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish in the main lake, around points and river channel. White bass fair on grubs and jigs below the dam. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along shallows. Comments: Lake levels and conditions may vary daily. Do NOT rely on this report for accurate information regarding levels and conditions due to delays in publishing. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 29. Elevation 4 ft. above normal and falling, water 71 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait and live bait below the dam, around docks, main lake and shorelines. White crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Comments: Pool below Pensacola Dam and the spillway are abundant with catfish. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.:
Hudson: May 30. Elevation .5 ft. above normal, water 71 and murky. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 30. Elevation 12 ft. above normal and falling, water 78 and stained. White crappie fair on jigs and live bait around brush structure, docks and riprap. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and hot dogs along channels and creek channels. Largemouth bass slow on hair jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Badley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 27. Elevation 12 ft. above normal, water 62 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water levels have gone down but are still at 6,000 cfs. Most access areas are now accessible. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 29. Elevation 10.5 ft. above normal and falling, water 68 and murky. White bass good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs along channels and points. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 30. Elevation normal and rising, water 70 and murky. Channel catfish, flathead catfish and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along riprap, shallows and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Striped bass and white bass slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: May 27. Elevation 2 ft. above normal and rising, water 72 and murky. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, live bait and live shad around channels, river channel and rocks. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, creek channels and points. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 3. Elevation normal, water 69 and murky. Largemouth, spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds.
Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
