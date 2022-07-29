Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Aug. 20 — BOOM Outdoors Beast Feast, 6 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center. Meal, vendors, prizes and guest speaker, angler Andy Montgomery. Limited free tickets available until gone atMike’s Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee or Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson. Doors and vendors open at 4 p.m.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: July 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around main lake. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad, slabs, spoons, topwater lures, and tube jigs around main lake, points, and river channel. Bluegill and green sunfish excellent on grass hoppers, PowerBait, and worms around docks, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait below the dam, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around main lake, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Green and redear sunfish good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 24. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and stained.Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, and live shad around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 29. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 63°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and wormsbelow the dam. Water flow will remain low for next several days due to work at the dam.
Tenkiller: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill good on tube jigs and worms around brush structure, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Jul 25. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits, sassy shad, shad, and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits, sassy shad, and spinnerbaits around creek channels, main lake, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Jul 29. Elevation is normal (falling), water temperature 81°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and rocks. White bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs and minnows around below the dam, flats and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 29. levation is normal (stable), water temperature 88°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around channels, coves, creek channels, main lake, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish around below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, docks and tailwater.
