Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 50 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs and sassy shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 14. Elevation normal, water 55 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and jigs below the dam and around points. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 15. Elevation normal, water 60. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, docks, flats and shorelines. Crappie and bluegill slow on crickets, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, flats and points. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, shad and sunfish in coves, main lake, points and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 18. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 13. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear.Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: November 13. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 60s and stained. Striped and white bass slow on bill baits, buzz baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, sassy shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: November 12. Elevation below normal, water 58 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, docks and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 19. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
