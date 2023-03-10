Fishing report
Fort Gibson: March 5. Elevation is 4.0 ft. above normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam, channels, and main lake. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and murky. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, docks, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 6. Elevation is 1/2 ft. above normal, water temperature 49°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: March 5. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 46°F and murky. White bass good on live bait, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, points, and riprap. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 10. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water still being released around the clock from the dam and water levels have come down some, allowing access to more fishing areas. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 5. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 47°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, main lake, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, minnows, and shad below the dam, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.d by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: March 10. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 54°F and stained. Crappie good on good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs and powerbait around main lake, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and stinkbait around channels, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth bass fair on flukes, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, and rocks. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam and in creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
