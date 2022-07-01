Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
TUESDAYS
Free Fishing Clinic, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks. All ages, though under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Contact: (918) 497-0189.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: June 26. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits around brush structure and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Flathead catfish fair on other around rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live shad around below the dam, docks, main lake and shorelines. White crappie good on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around below the dam, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 26. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 79°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad and worms around coves, points, shallows and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 26. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 26. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and murky. Largemouth bass excellent on Alabama rigs, bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Black crappie and white crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, creek channels, docks, points and riprap. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, minnows and punch bait below the dam, brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, dam, docks, main lake, points, riprap and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 1. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal (stable), water temperature 62°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait, worms around below the dam, other. Comments: Water flow still around the clock at 3900 cfs. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 24. Elevation is 7 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, docks, points and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, small lures and tube jigs around channels, flats and river channel. Black crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 26. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, nymphs, shad and worms below the dam, coves, flats, shallows and shorelines. Striped bass and white bass slow on flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, sassy shad and shad below the dam, river channel, shorelines and tailwater. Black crappie and white crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 30. Jun 30. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (stable), water temperature 82°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and worms around below the dam, channels and river channel. White and black crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and spoons around below the dam, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 24. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 82°F and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around below the dam, channels, coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White and black crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Bluegill, sunfish and redear good on small lures, spoons and worms around channels, coves, points and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
