Fort Gibson: July 20. Elevation normal, water 83 with 1’ visibility. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad, slabs, small lures, spoons, and top water around flats, main lake, and points. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, main lake, points, rocks, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad around channels, main lake, and river channel. Trolling for white bass is a very consistent way for boaters to catch fish right now. Some anglers are having success catching white bass as they feed on or near the surface during late evening or early morning hours. As we near the end of spawning season, noodling activity is slowing down. Noodlers report that the amount of fish in the holes is fair at best. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: July 19. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around the main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 23. Elevation above average, water 86. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and in channels. White bass fair on small lures around points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: July 24. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait and powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah county.
Tenkiller: July 19. Elevation above average, water 84 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, channels, standing timber, drop offs, and ledges. Black and white crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure. White bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around channels, flats, and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 19. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastics, small lures, topwater and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair on crickets, goldfish, grasshoppers, grubs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelies, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Friday, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat. $10 club fee. Greenleaf Lake. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club page on Facebook.
Aug. 15 — Beast Feast, featuring pro angler Ott DeFoe as speaker, 6 p.m. Muskogee Civic Center. Vendors and barbecue dinner. Mike’s Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee and Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson. Free for men and boys. Info: BOOM Outdoors Facebook page or their website, boomoutdoors.com, or New Community Church at (918) 683-9111.
Sept. 5 —Hunter Education Course, 9 a.m., Fort Gibson HS cafeteria, 500 South Ross.
