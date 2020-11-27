Lake report
Eufaula: Nov. 21. Elevation normal, water 57. Blue and flathead catfish excellent on hotdogs, live bait, live shad, shad and worms around main lake, along rocks and shorlines. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows near docks. Striped bass good on plastics and worms below and at dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Fort Gibson. Nov. 24. Elevation above average, water 52 and 1-foot clarity. Blue and channel catfish good on live bait in shallows. Black crappie fair on hair jigs and other jibs in brush structure and water 12 to 20 feet deep. Paddlefish fair on river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Nov. 23. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in coves, creek channels, flats and along shorelines. Black and white crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons in brush structure and near docks. Bluegill and sunfish fair on jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Tenkiller: Nov. 23. Elevation above average. Water 60 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastics and small lures around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and standing timber. White bass fair on small lures and tube jigs along channels, flats and standing timber. Black and white crappie fair on jibs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber.
Webbers Falls: Nov. 23. Elevation below average, water 70 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, on main lake, shorelines, channels and flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and live shad in flats and main lake as well as on snagging poles below the dam, along with paddlefish. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
