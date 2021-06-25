Lake report
Ft. Gibson: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 82.White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, sassy shad and slabs along flats, main lake, points, offshore break lines and humps. Green and bluegill sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, jigs and worms around docks and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: June 21. Elevation normal, water stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut baits, shad, stinkbait, worms and cut bluegill along flats, riprap, river channel and rocks. Bluegill fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 20. Elevation normal, water 80 and clearing. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 24. Elevation above normal, water 70. Striped and white bass fair on sassy shad, small lures and spoons in channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 18. Elevation normal, water 62 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait in Watts area and below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 20. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, docks, main lake, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie and white bass good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, coves, creek channels, river channels, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee county.
Webbers Falls: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Blue and flathead catfish good on sassy shad, shad, sunfish and worms around riprap, river channels, rocks and below the dam. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, sassy shad and shad around riprap, river channel and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden in Muskogee county.
Eufaula: June 19. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, shallows and standing timber. Sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, shallows and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, shad and stinkbait around discharge, main lake, river mouth and below the dam. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 25 Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grasshoppers, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, river channel, rocks, shorelines and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jibs, small lures in brush structure, channels, coves, points, standing timber and tailwater. Spotted and largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures and spoons around brush structure, coves, creek channels, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
July 24 — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Fridays —Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays — Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
