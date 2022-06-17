Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
TUESDAYS
Free Fishing Clinic, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks. All ages, though under 18 must be accomapanied by adult. Contact: (918) 497-0189.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: June 13. Elevation 10 ft. above normal and rising, water 70 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along shallows and shorelines. Black and white crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shrimp around the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: June 13. Elevation 3 ft. above normal, water 74 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, points, ,shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad and worms around coves, flats, shallows and shorelines. Crappie and redear sunfish fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 13. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 79 and stained. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along the river channel. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and riprap. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 14. Elevation 9 ft. above normal and falling, water 75 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around coves and docks. White crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along channels and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: June 11. Elevation 12 ft. above normal and falling, water 64 and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Releases around the clock continue due to all the recent rains. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 13. Elevation 11 ft. above normal and falling, water 71 and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits along the creek channels and flats. Black crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 13. Elevation 2.5 ft. above normal, water 76 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, coves, shallows and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, shallows, shorelines and tailwater. Black and white crappie slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms below the dam, around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 17. Elevation 4 ft. above normal and rising, water 77 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad around below the dam, channels, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and spoons around below the dam, brush structure, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 17. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, docks, points, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around below the dam, creek channels, dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater.White and black crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, docks, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.