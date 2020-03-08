NOTEBOOK

 

Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season begins Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats.  Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.

 

Lake report

Fort Gibson: March 3

Elevation: Above average

Temp and clarity:

48 less than 1’ clarity

White, black crappie

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs

Locations: Standing timber

Paddlefish

Action: Good

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: River Channel

 

Greenleaf: March 2

Elevation: Normal

Temp and clarity: 46, clear

Largemouth bass

Action: Fair

Baits:  Spinnerbaits

Locations: Main lake

Blue, channel catfish

Action: Fair

Baits:  Cut Bait, Shad

Locations: Flats

 

Keystone: March 5

Elevation: Above average

Temp and clarity: Clear

Blue catfish

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait

Locations: Below the dam, Channels

White crappie

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

Largemouth bass

Action: Fair

Baits:  Plastics

Locations: Coves

 

Lower Illinois River: March 6

Elevation: Normal

Temp and clarity: 47, clear

Rainbow trout

Action: Fair

Baits:  In-line Spinnerbait, Nymphs, Powerbait

Locations: Below the dam, and Watts Area

Additional Information:

Water levels have improved and water is beginning to cycle between periods of low water and generation.

 

Webbers Falls: March 2

Elevation: Above average

Temp and clarity: 46, murky

Blue, channel catfish

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait, Shad

Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Coves, Creek channels

Paddlefish

Action: Fair

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: Below the dam

 

Eufaula: March 6

Elevation: Normal

Temp and clarity: Murky

White bass

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows, Small Lures

Locations: Creek channels, River Mouth, Spillway

Black, white crappie

Action: Fair

Baits:  Crickets, Grass hoppers, Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows

Locations: Creek channels, Docks, Shallows, Shorelines, and under bridges

 

Robert Kerr: March 6

Elevation: Normal

Temp and clarity: Murky

Largemouth, spotted bass

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Lipless Baits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Brush structure, Creek channels, Riprap, River Channel

Blue catfish

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait, Dough bait, Punch bait, Shad, Stinkbait

Locations: Creek channels, River Channel, River Mouth

 

Results

Greenleaf Bass Jackpot

Saturday

1. Roy Perry, Ray Lively, 21 pounds, 8 ounces.

2. Daniel Cowett, Colby Mullens, 18-3.

3. Jack Condon, Justin Catcher, 16-1

Big Bass: Roy Perry, Ray Lively, 6-6 1/2

 

Got an item?  Outdoor notebook runs every Sunday. Items should be submitted by fax at (918) 687-6270, email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com or submitted in writing to the Phoenix at 214 Wall Street during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Items must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday for inclusion in the next calendar.

