Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season begins Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats. Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Lake report
Fort Gibson: March 3
Elevation: Above average
Temp and clarity:
48 less than 1’ clarity
White, black crappie
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs
Locations: Standing timber
Paddlefish
Action: Good
Baits: Snagging
Locations: River Channel
Greenleaf: March 2
Elevation: Normal
Temp and clarity: 46, clear
Largemouth bass
Action: Fair
Baits: Spinnerbaits
Locations: Main lake
Blue, channel catfish
Action: Fair
Baits: Cut Bait, Shad
Locations: Flats
Keystone: March 5
Elevation: Above average
Temp and clarity: Clear
Blue catfish
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait
Locations: Below the dam, Channels
White crappie
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Largemouth bass
Action: Fair
Baits: Plastics
Locations: Coves
Lower Illinois River: March 6
Elevation: Normal
Temp and clarity: 47, clear
Rainbow trout
Action: Fair
Baits: In-line Spinnerbait, Nymphs, Powerbait
Locations: Below the dam, and Watts Area
Additional Information:
Water levels have improved and water is beginning to cycle between periods of low water and generation.
Webbers Falls: March 2
Elevation: Above average
Temp and clarity: 46, murky
Blue, channel catfish
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait, Shad
Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Coves, Creek channels
Paddlefish
Action: Fair
Baits: Snagging
Locations: Below the dam
Eufaula: March 6
Elevation: Normal
Temp and clarity: Murky
White bass
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows, Small Lures
Locations: Creek channels, River Mouth, Spillway
Black, white crappie
Action: Fair
Baits: Crickets, Grass hoppers, Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows
Locations: Creek channels, Docks, Shallows, Shorelines, and under bridges
Robert Kerr: March 6
Elevation: Normal
Temp and clarity: Murky
Largemouth, spotted bass
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Lipless Baits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Brush structure, Creek channels, Riprap, River Channel
Blue catfish
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait, Dough bait, Punch bait, Shad, Stinkbait
Locations: Creek channels, River Channel, River Mouth
Results
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
Saturday
1. Roy Perry, Ray Lively, 21 pounds, 8 ounces.
2. Daniel Cowett, Colby Mullens, 18-3.
3. Jack Condon, Justin Catcher, 16-1
Big Bass: Roy Perry, Ray Lively, 6-6 1/2
Got an item? Outdoor notebook runs every Sunday. Items should be submitted by fax at (918) 687-6270, email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com or submitted in writing to the Phoenix at 214 Wall Street during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Items must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday for inclusion in the next calendar.
