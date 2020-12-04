Fishing report
Fort Gibson: November 30. Elevation above normal, water 51 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass fair on slabs and spoons along creek channels and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and shad around brush structure, creek channels and river channel. Warm afternoons will bring the baitfish shallow to feed. Anglers can expect an uptick in the action during those time. During other times, fish are settling into cold water wintertime patterns. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: November 30. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill sunfish slow on jigs, minnows and worms around docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 3. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: December 4. Elevation above average, water 55 and murky. Rainbow trout good on inline spinnerbait,nymphs and powerbait below the dam and in the Watts area. They are cycling generation due to recent rain. Best fishing time is in the early morning hours. They continue to stock trout on a weekly basis. Report submitted by Brek Henry.
Tenkiller: November 30. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky.Largemouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and tube jigs along channels, flats and points. Green, bluegill and redear sunfish fair on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 30. Elevation normal, water 64 and clear.Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in coves and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad and snagging below the dam, along flats and main lake. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: November 28. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky.Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on shad, shrimp and worms below the dam and along the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along the dam and dock. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 27. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on crickets, goldfish, grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
