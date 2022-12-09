Fishing report
Fort Gibson: December 5. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 49°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around main lake, points, riprap, and shorelines. Blue catfish good on shad around main lake and river channel. Paddlefish good on snagging around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 5. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 53°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points, and shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms around coves, flats, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 4. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and murky.Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around rocks. Striped bass excellent on jerk baits, jigs, live shad, and spoons below the dam. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden in Creek County.
Tenkiller: December 3. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 53°F and stained. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, and points. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 5. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 53°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points, and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, channels, flats, and points. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs below the dam, brush structure, main lake, and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 9. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (rising), water temperature 47°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and plastic baits around main lake, points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad around channels, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report by Jake Rowland, game warden in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 48°F and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, points and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden in Haskell County.
