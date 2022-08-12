Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Aug. 20 — BOOM Outdoors Beast Feast, 6 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center. Meal, vendors, prizes and guest speaker, angler Andy Montgomery. Limited free tickets available until gone atMike’s Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee or Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson. Doors and vendors open at 4 p.m.
Sept. 16-17 -- Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept 16 and 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 St. College Avenue. Admission $4, kids 12 and under free.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: August 7. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure and main lake. Crappie good on grubs and jigs around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and standing timber. White bass good on sassy shad and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 7. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, rocks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam, docks, and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and jigs below the dam, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 8. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around coves, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, grass hoppers, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, main lake, points, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie and green sunfish fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 7. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 88°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live shad around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Trout fishing is fair at the dam and at the Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and rocks. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on live bait, live shad, and shad around flats, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 8. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, sassy shad, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, sassy shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam, riprap, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth, rocks, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 12. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 86°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around channels, main lake, points and rocks. White bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, plastic baits and small lures around flats and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows and worms around channels, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 12. Aug 12. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 87°F and murky. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around below the dam, brush structure, creek channels, docks, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms around below the dam, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, standing timber and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.