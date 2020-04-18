Lake report
Wildlife department reports
Eufaula: April 17
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: Murky
White bass
Action: Excellent
Baits: Crickets, Jigs, Minnows, Shrimp
Locations: Below the dam, Creek channels, Dam, Rocks, Shallows
Blue, channel catfish
Action: Excellent
Baits: Cut Bait, Dough bait, Hot Dogs, Shad, Stinkbait, Worms
Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Discharge, Main lake, River Channel, River Mouth
White bass, crappie
Action: Good
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Below the dam, Coves, Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines
Fort Gibson: April 13
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 62, Less than 1 inch
Largemouth bass
Action: Good
Baits: Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Shallows, Shorelines
White, black crappie
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure, Standing timber
Largemouth bass
Action: Good
Baits: Crankbaits, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Live Shad, Minnows, Sassy Shad, Spoons
Locations: River Channel
Greenleaf: April 13
Lake Elevation:
Normal
Water Temp and Clarity:
62, murky
Black, white crappie
Action: Good
Baits: Jigs, Minnows, Spoons
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Largemouth bass
Action: Good
Baits: Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Flats, Points, Weed beds
Black crappie
Action: Fair
Baits: Crickets, Minnows, Worms
Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Standing timber
Hudson: April 13
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: 57 and murky
White, striped bass
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows, Sassy Shad
Locations: Below the dam
Paddlefish
Action: Fair
Baits: Snagging
Locations: Below the dam
Keystone: April 16
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: Muddy
Largemouth bass
Action: Good
Baits: Plastics
Locations: Shorelines
Blue catfish
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait
Locations: Channels
Webbers Falls: April 13
Elevation:
Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 60, murky
Blue, channel catfish
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait, Shad, Stinkbait
Locations: Below the dam, Channels, River Channel
Paddlefish
Action: Good
Baits: Snagging
Locations: Below the dam
Results
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
Saturday
1. Bill and Bob Shores, 14.8 pounds
2. Troy Whitney, Michael Daily, 11.67.
3. Laymon and Dustin Stanfill, 8.7.
Big bass: Bill and Bob Shores, 5.10.
Calendar
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats. Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Got an item? Outdoor notebook runs every Sunday. Items should be submitted by fax at (918) 687-6270, email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com or submitted in writing to the Phoenix at 214 Wall Street during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Items must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday for inclusion in the next calendar.
