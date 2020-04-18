 

Lake report

Wildlife department reports

 

Eufaula: April 17

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: Murky

White bass

Action: Excellent

Baits: Crickets, Jigs, Minnows, Shrimp

Locations: Below the dam, Creek channels, Dam, Rocks, Shallows

Blue, channel catfish

Action: Excellent

Baits:  Cut Bait, Dough bait, Hot Dogs, Shad, Stinkbait, Worms

Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Discharge, Main lake, River Channel, River Mouth

White bass, crappie

Action: Good

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Below the dam, Coves, Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines

 

Fort Gibson: April 13

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 62, Less than 1 inch

Largemouth bass

Action: Good

Baits:  Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Shallows, Shorelines

White, black crappie

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure, Standing timber

Largemouth bass

Action: Good

Baits:  Crankbaits, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Live Shad, Minnows, Sassy Shad, Spoons

Locations: River Channel

 

Greenleaf: April 13

Lake Elevation:

Normal

Water Temp and Clarity:

62, murky

Black, white crappie

Action: Good

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows, Spoons

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

Largemouth bass

Action: Good

Baits:  Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Flats, Points, Weed beds

Black crappie

Action: Fair

Baits:  Crickets, Minnows, Worms

Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Standing timber

 

Hudson: April 13

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: 57 and murky

White, striped bass

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows, Sassy Shad

Locations: Below the dam

Paddlefish

Action: Fair

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: Below the dam

 

Keystone: April 16

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: Muddy

Largemouth bass

Action: Good

Baits:  Plastics

Locations: Shorelines

Blue catfish

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait

Locations: Channels

 

Webbers Falls: April 13

Elevation:

Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 60, murky

Blue, channel catfish

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait, Shad, Stinkbait

Locations: Below the dam, Channels, River Channel

Paddlefish

Action: Good

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: Below the dam

 

Results

Greenleaf Bass Jackpot

Saturday

1. Bill and Bob Shores, 14.8 pounds

2. Troy Whitney, Michael Daily, 11.67.

3. Laymon and Dustin Stanfill, 8.7.

Big bass: Bill and Bob Shores, 5.10.

 

Calendar

Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats.  Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.

 

