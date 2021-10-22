FISHING REPORT
Fort Gibson: October 19. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure. White bass fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad around points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Grand: October 17. Elevation above normal, water 70s and muddy.Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 18. Elevation normal, water 70s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and worms around brush structure, channels, coves and main lake. Bluegill and crappie slow on crickets, grubs, plastic baits, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and flats. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 14. Elevation above normal, water 82. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 16. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 17. Elevation below normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, live shad, shad and stinkbait along channels, coves and flats. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 18. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. White and striped bass slow on hair jigs, live shad, sassy shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along the river channel and tailwater. Flathead and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 17. Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, discharge, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on grasshoppers, hotdogs and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, sunfish and worms in the main lake, river channel, below the dam and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs small lures and minnows around below the dam, in channels, creek channels and near points and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
