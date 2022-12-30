Fishing report
Greenleaf: December 27. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 44°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, minnows, and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish, slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 27. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 44°F and stained.Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around brush structures, coves, and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around brush structures and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and live shad around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 30. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 49°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Water is now cycling between periods of generation and no flow. Best times are during periods of low flow of water from the dam, usually early morning or late evening. Best areas are below the dam and the Watts area.Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Webbers Falls: December 27. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 64°F and stained.Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around main lake, river channel, river mouth, tailwater and below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, and plastic baits around creek channels, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structures and coves. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 23. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 49°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structures, channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, and shad around river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 30. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 46°F and murky. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs and jigs around creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish below the dam and in the main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits below the dam and around brush structure, points and rocks.
