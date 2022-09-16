CALENDAR
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, Fridays, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
FISHING REPORT
Greenleaf: Sep 13. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 82°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, coves, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfishfair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad and worms around coves, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Black and white crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Grand: Sep 10. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks.Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp around/below the dam, docks and main lake. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Keystone: September 10. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around creek channels, docks, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around coves, creek channels, and main lake. Crappie fair on live bait and worms around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 66°F and stained. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 67°F and stained.Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam, shallows Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 10. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 81°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Sep 13. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 83°F and stained.Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad andworms around/ below the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth, shallows and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam, around riprap, river channel, river mouth, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: September 16. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 77°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms around channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, spoons and worms around channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 80°F and murky. Blue, catfish and channel catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around/below the dam, channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, points, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.