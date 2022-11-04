Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 30. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 62°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around shorelines. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, slabs, and tube jigs around main lake, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure, main lake, and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 30. Elevation is normal, water temperature 69°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on chicken liver and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, brush structure, coves, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: Oct 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 62°F and stained. Bass, Largemouth fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 30. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 65°F and stained. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, docks, riprap, and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 28. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 67°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait around below the dam, other. Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 30. Elevation is 7 ft. below normal, water temperature 68°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, rogues, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass fair on jigs and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Comments: Many of the boat ramps are not usable due to low lake levels. Boaters should use caution for exposed hazards and those just below the surface. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Eufaula: October 28. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 60°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and riprap. Blue, channe and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and shad around channels, river channel andriver mouth. Black and white crappie slow on crankbaits, small lures and spoons around brush structure, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 28. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 60°F and murky.Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms around below the dam, coves, dam, main lake and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around channels, coves, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
