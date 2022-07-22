Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
TUESDAYS
Free Fishing Clinic, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks. All ages, though under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Contact: (918) 497-0189.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: July 17. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. White bass good on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, shad, slabs, and topwater lures around main lake, points, and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure, docks, main lake, and points. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around main lake, points, river channel, and below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 17. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around coves, docks, shallows, and shorelines. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, shorelines, and below the dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around docks, rocks, shorelines and below the dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 18. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, shad, and worms around coves, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Green and redear sunfish fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, small lures, and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 18. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass excellent on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, riprap, and weed beds. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs around main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, and live shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 22. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and worms around below the dam. Trout good below the dam and at the Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening.
Tenkiller: July 18. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Black crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill good on tube jigs and worms around brush structure, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 18. Elevation is 2.0 ft. above normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, shad, and stinkbait around creek channels, main lake, shallows, shorelines and below the dam. Striped and white bass fair on bill baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, sassy shad, and shad around river channel, shorelines, tailwater, and below the dam. Crappie slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 21. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (falling), water temperature 83°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, docks, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, shad, sunfish around below the dam, channels, river channel and rocks. White and black crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, minnows and spoons around below the dam, brush structure, channels and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 22. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 87°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass on buzz baits, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish around below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and spillway. Bluegill, sunfish and redear good on grass hoppers, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, points, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
