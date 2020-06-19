Fishing Report
Ft. Gibson: June 12. Elevation normal, water 82 with 1 ft. visibility. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, live bait and shad around main lake, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on plastics and top water around rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait and trolling crankbaits and other small lures around main lake, points and windy points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: June 14. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around flats, shallows and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 14. Elevation below average, water 74 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 11. Elevation above average. Largemouth bass good on plastics around shorelines and weed beds. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Bluegill sunfish good on crickets and small lures around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: June 19, Elevation normal, water clear and 63. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around Watts area. Water flow has begun to cycle at the river. Fishing is good during those periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 14. Elevation above average, water 82 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait and plastics around brush structure, flats, points and standing timber. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad and sunfish around channels, coves and river channel. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, river channel and standing timber. Fishing slowed with the water levels dropping but have begun to pick back up with the lake leveling out. Anglers have been finding success located largemouth in and around brush structures. Catfishing has been good trolling or fishing near channels with live bait. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 14. Elevation normal, water 73 and clear. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, around flats and main lake. Flathead catfish good on snagging and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 12. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. Striped bass good on jigs, live bait, live shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. White bass good on jigs, slabs, small lures, spoons on main lake, points, sand bars and shoreline. Blue catfish good on live bait, live shad and worms in the main lake, along rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, small lures and crankbaits around creek channels, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, worms, minnows, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, shallows, and tailwater. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Results
Greenleaf Lunker Jackpot
From June 12:
1st: Troy Whitney & Myles Reel (12.35 lbs)
2nd: Punk & Marcus Daily (11.57 lbs)
3rd: Laymon & Dustin Stanfill (10.81 lbs)
Big bass: Whitney & Reel (4.73 lbs)
Next outing: June 26, 7-11 p.m. More info: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
