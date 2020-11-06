Fishing report
Fort Gibson: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 57 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad and spoons in the main lake, around points, windblown rocky shorelines and flats. On windy days, fishermen are able to catch white bass while wading on the shallow flats. Use a set up that will cast a great distance. A weighted float may help cast a small jigs further into the wind. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and rogues along riprap, rocks and shorelines. Come enjoy the lake as temperatures begin to cool off. Fish are biting and many folks have moved on to other activities. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along flats. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows and worms around docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 74 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, docks and river channel. Green, bluegill and redear sunfish good on worms around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 30. Elevation below normal, water turbid but clearing. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and stinkbait in the main lake, around rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, in coves and around docks. Saugeye fair on bill baits and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 6. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, small lures and minnows in creek channels, tailwater, weed beds, sand bar and below the dam. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, worms, punch bait and stinkbait below the damn and along channels, creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel, sand bar and tailwater. Bass slow, crankbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures in brush structure, covers, river mouth, standing timber and weed beds recommended. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.