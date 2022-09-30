Event schedule
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, Fridays, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Women in the Outdoors Extravaganza, Nov. 3-6, Tenkiller State Park. Instruction, exhibits. Cost for registration is $110 for one person, $160 for two persons, and $225 for three persons. Early-bird registration ends Oct. 4 and is $105, $155, and $220, respectively. Contact: (918) 489-5025, ext. 6 or email at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: September 24. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around main lake, shallows, and shorelines. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and small lures around points and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Comments: Look for white bass in the shallow flats on the windy days. They’ll follow baitfish up on the windblown shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, shad, and worms around coves, creek channels, main lake, and points. Crappie slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 24. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 83°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits around creek channels, points, rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait around coves, creek channels, dam, main lake, points, riprap, and river channel. Crappie slow on live bait, minnows, and worms around docks and points. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 67°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 24. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and clear. Crappie fair on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, and points. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 27. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, coves, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Striped and white bass fair on flukes, lipless baits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: September 30. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 75°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around channels, main lake, points and riprap and rocks. Striped and white bass fairon flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam and in tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, stinkbait and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth.Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 30. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 79°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, at the dam, on the main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around below the dam, brush structure, points, rocks, weed beds.Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
