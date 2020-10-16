NOTEBOOK
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 11. Elevation normal, water mid 70s with 1ft. visibility. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around points, riprap, and rocks. White bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around coves and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Look for points and coves with wind blowing into them. Catfish and white bass have begun hitting these areas with consistency. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: October 12. Elevation normal, water 75 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around coves, flats, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Bluegill sunfish fair on minnows and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 15. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Striped bass fair on small lures and spoons in main lake. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 16. Elevation normal, water 62 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening. Brown trout were stocked this week. Reminder that limit on Brown trout is only 1 over 20 inches. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 12. Elevation above normal, water 76 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around channels and flats. Bluegill sunfish good on worms around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 12. Elevation normal, water 74 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam and around flats. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 9. Elevation normal, water 78 and turbid. Blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shrimp, and stinkbait around discharge, main lake, and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Striped bass fair on jigs, live bait, small lures, topwater lures, and white lures working best below and around the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stat
Robert S. Kerr: October 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, small lures, tube jigs and plastic baits around coves, sand bar, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, cut bait, dough bait, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around creek channels, main lake, river channel,and tailwater. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, minnows, and small lures around coves, creek channels, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.