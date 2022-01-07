Schedule
Tulsa Boat Show, Feb. 1-6. Full details at tulsaboatshow.com.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: January 2. Elevation above normal, water 38 with 1 ft. of visibility. Blue catfish slow on shad along the river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Paddlefish slow snagging in the main lake and river channel. Recent drops in temperature and cold winter weather has drastically reduced water temps. Most anglers are struggling to catch fish during the cold snap. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: January 1. Elevation above normal, water 40s and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, chicken liver and plastic baits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels and docks. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Recent rains have made the water murky and temperature swings have slowed the bite considerably. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: January 4. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits sassy shad, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, docks, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, minnows, shrimp and worms along channels, coves, docks and flats. Crappie fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 6. Elevation normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: January 3. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 4. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Striped and white bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, minnows, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, discharge, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, hotdogs, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, discharge, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 31. Elevation below normal, water 51 and murky. Crappie fair on crankbait, PowerBait and minnowsaround brush structure, docks, riprap and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait live bait ad stinkbait along channels,river channel and in main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, plastic lures and small lures around brush structure, docks, rocks and in main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 7. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures below the dam,in channels, around docks, points, sand bar and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows,sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around channels, creek channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Got an event or results from an event? Send to sports@muskogeephoenix.com before 5 p.m. Thursday weekly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.