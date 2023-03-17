NOTEBOOK
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: March 12. Elevation is 3.0 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 53°F and murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam, channels, and main lake. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 12. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, and jigs below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 13. Elevation is normal, water temperature 53°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and small lures around main lake, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, flats, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 13. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 49°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: March 12. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 46°F and murky. White bass good on jigs, live bait, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels, river channel, and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 10. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water continues to be released around the clock from the dam. Water levels have come down some allowing access to some more fishing areas. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 12. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, small lures, and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 13. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, brush structure, main lake, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, flats, river channel, and tailwater. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: March 10. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair fair on hot dogs, live bait, sunfish, and worms around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, docks, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, coves, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, and worms around below the dam, main lake, points, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around below the dam, brush structure, channels, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
