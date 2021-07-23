Lake report
Fort Gibson: July 19. Elevation above normal, water 80 and 1 ft. of visibility. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shad along channels, flats, main lake and points. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, slabs, spoons and tube jigs in the main lake, around points and river channel. White bass anglers are enjoying some excellent opportunities early in the morning and late in the evening. The fish are congregating around the main lake points, offshore humps and other structure where good numbers of baitfish can be found. The fish are actively schooling on the surface chasing dense schools of young baitfish. Often gulls are also feeding on the same school of baitfish at the same time. Anglers should look for diving gulls, surface feeding fish or even a concentration of other boats targeting the same activity. Usually, several boats can enjoy fishing the same opportunity as long as all operators use caution not to spook the fish. Loud disturbances in your boat or running the outboard motor directly into the school of fish can surely ruin the opportunity for every in the vicinity. Enjoy these excellent summer opportunities! They’ll be gone before long. Green and bluegill sunfish good on hair jigs, jigs and worms around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 18. Elevation above normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shad below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 19. Elevation normal, water 74 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, points, riprap, river channels and shorelines. Bluegill fair on grubs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, flats, riprap, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad, shrimp and worms in coves, around points and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Lower Illinois: July 17. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow, usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Webbers Falls: July 19. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. White and striped bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 23. Elevation above normal and rising, water 77 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwaters and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shrimp, stinkgbait and worms below the dam, in creek channels, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Sunfish, bluegill, and redear good on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms in brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 23. Elevation normal, water murky. Spotted and largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, grasshoppers, grubs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons below the dam, in channels, coves and points, near rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, in creek channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines, near the spillway, and in tailwater. White and black crappie good in hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, sand bar, spillway, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
July 24 (postponed to Aug. 21 due to water levels) — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Aug. 14 – BOOM Outdoors Beast Feast, Civic Center. Dinner, speaker, outdoor vending. For ticket info, contact (918) 683-9111 or boomoutdoors..com.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Send all items for the outdoor notebook — events, results of events, etc. — to sports@muskogeephoenix.com or send it by mail to Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.