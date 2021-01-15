Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: January 12. Elevation above normal, water low to mid 40s and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along channels. Crappie slow on hair jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden.
Greenleaf: January 11. Elevation normal, water 43 and slightly murky. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 14. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and in channels. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: January 10. Elevation above normal, water 40 and murky with floating debris. Crappie good on jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Anglers are having success finding crappie on standing timber in deep water throughout the lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 11. Elevation normal, water low 40s. Blue catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 15. Elevation above normal, water 50 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted and striped bass fair on live baits, plastics and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. White and black crappie fair on jigs, minnows, worms, below the dam, brush structure, creek channels, discharge and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and worms below the dam, in channels, main lake, in discharge and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 15. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish in creek and river channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair, use crickets, hair jigs, jigs and small lures in channels, coves, river mouth, near rocks, sand bar and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.