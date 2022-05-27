Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: May 23. Elevation 7 ft. above normal and falling, water 65 and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on shad and worms along channels, main lake, points and river channel. White bass good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Comments: High water continues to create access issues and boating hazards. Boaters and swimmers should use caution at all times around the lake in this condition. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 21. Elevation 3.5 ft. above normal, water 73 and murky. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, points, shallows and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shallows. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad and stinkbait below the dam, in coves, along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 24. Elevation normal and falling, water 60 and stained. Comments: Greenleaf State Park is currently closed. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: May 22. Elevation 11 ft. above normal, water 75 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, rocks, sandbar, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. White bass goo on jigs, minnows, spoons and worms around brush structure, coves, creek channels and docks. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on dough bait, minnows and punch bait around brush structure, dam, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 21. Elevation 16 ft. above normal, water 65 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait. Comments: Water conditions remain very high with 14,000 cfs being released. Many areas are still not accessible. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 22. Elevation 15.5 ft. above normal and falling, water 68 and stained. Largemouth bass and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and shorelines. Black crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Comments: Caution should still be taken by boaters as debris is still scattered around the lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Eufaula: May 27. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (rising), water temperature 76°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad and shad. Black, white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 27. May 27. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 65°F and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, grass hoppers, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jerk baits and minnows around below the dam, brush structure, coves, docks, main lake, riprap, river channel, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
