Fishing report
Fort Gibson: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 78. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shrimp along flats, main lake, points and river channel. Flooded conditions continue to persist but the lake level is dropping slowly. Anglers should concentrate on areas where bait fish will congregate to find the fish. Falling water levels can be very challenging to fish. The most successful angers during these conditions usually factor in how currents can make a difference. Vessel operators should continue to be cautious as underwater hazards exist. At the time of this report, most public access locations and boat ramps are beginning to open back up. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 10. Elevation above normal, water 80 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Bass are being caught in good numbers in the morning hours and slowing in the afternoon and evening. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, small lures and spoons below the dam, along channels, coves and river mouth. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 12. Elevation normal, water high 70s and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along riprap, river channel, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and worms in coves, river mouth, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 15. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Largemouth bass good on plastics and spinnerbaits on shorelines. White bass good on lipless baits, sassh shad and small lures on shorelines and around rocks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 9. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best fishing is during times of low or no flow and those are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 13. Elevation above normal, water high 70s and stained. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Webbers Falls: July 12. Elevation normal, water high 70s and stained. Flathead and blue catfish fair on live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, along the river channel, rocks and tailwater. White and striped bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, rocks, shorelines and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 8. Elevation above normal, water 79.Striped bass hybrids and striped bass good on jigs below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, shad and worms below the dam, along the dam, main lake and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, shrimp and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 15. Elevation normal, water murky. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, in coves, creek channels, river mouth, around rocks and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons in brush structure and dock areas, points, sand bars, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, river mouth, sand bar, spillway and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
July 24 — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays — Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
