NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Fort Gibson: December 14. Elevation above normal, water 45 with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and rogues in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, live shad and minnows along channels, flats, main lake. Fish the flats on windy days. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 14. Elevation normal, water low 40s and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 18 Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 11. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow has been cycling through the day. Best periods for fishing have been early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: December 13. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and small lures along channels and flats. Crappie fair on hair jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 14. Elevation rising, water low 40s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and live shad below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 18. Elevation normal, water 50 and murky but settling. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish and shad around main lake, river mouth, river channel and under bridges. White bass good on jigs and small lures below the dam and along the dam, main lake, river channels and on points. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 18. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on billbait, crankbait, minnows, plastics and small lures in brush, coves, docks, points and weed beds. All catfish good using chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, in channels, on main lake, points, river channel and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair using hair jigs, minnows, jigs, small lurs around creek and river channels, on the river mouth, around rocks and also standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
