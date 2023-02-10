Fishing report
Grand: February 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 44°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, and shad below the dam, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 5. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and worms around coves, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and slabs around brush structure, coves and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: February 7. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 42°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on jerk baits, jigs nd lipless baits around rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait and stinkbait around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 45°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and spoons below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of low flow from the dam. Best areas are below the dam and the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: February 3. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 40°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 5. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shad below the dam, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and slabs around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: February 3. Feb 10. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (rising), water temperature 44°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad around channels, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs and spoons around brush structure, channels and riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: Feb 10. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 45°F and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits around brush structure, channels, inlet, points, shorelines. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
