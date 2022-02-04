Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: January 31. Elevation below normal, water upper 30s with 1 ft. of visibility. Blue catfish good on shad along the river channel. Paddlefish good snagging along the river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: January 30. Elevation below normal, water 30s and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, around docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Crappie are being caught in good numbers along docks using spoons. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 1. Elevation normal, water 40s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Crappie and green sunfish slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish around coves, docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 30. Elevation normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.
Lower Illinois: January 28. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: January 29. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 1. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Striped and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along channels, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, points, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves and docks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, grubs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
