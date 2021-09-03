Calendar
Sept. 11 — Hunter Education Course, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Ben Haff, ben.haff@odwc.ok.gov or call (918)625-5796.
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcos at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 a.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: August 31. Elevation normal, water 80 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits along creek channels and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, points and riprap. Green and bluegill sunfish good on grasshoppers, grubs, hair jigs and worms around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 30. Elevation normal, water 80s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, points and weed beds. Crappie and bluegill sunfish slow on crickets, grasshoppers, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, riprap and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs and shad along channels, coves and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Sept. 2. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and in channels. Bluegill and sunfish good on worms around docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 27. Elevation normal, water 67 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of low and no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 29. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, rogues, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, flats, points and shorelines. Anglers have been successful for bass finding them in the shallows around brush early before they move to deeper water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and river channel. Anglers fishing for catfish are doing good using noodles with live bait around river and creek channels. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 30. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Striped and white bass slow on bill baits, in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 27. Elevation dropping, water 82 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs at 20-25 ft. around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. White bass fair on minnows and spoons in the main lake and along shorelines late evenings at sunset. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, main lake and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 27. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
