Lake report
Ft. Gibson: March 22. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. Flooded conditions have been persistent for over a week. Only a limited amount of fishing activity has been observed. Conditions are dangerous for most boaters. Access to the boat ramps and other public fishing areas is very limited due to the high water. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 21. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, coves, docks, points and rocks. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish excellent on live shad on juglines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 22. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 21. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs in the main lake and around points. White bass good on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: March 25. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in channels. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows in brush structure and near docks. Largemouth bass slow on plastics near shorelines.Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 26. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Current water flow is two units around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 22. Elevation above normal, water 52 and clear. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass run has begun and the fishing is picking up. Anglers are finding success up creek channels along with the river channel. Horseshoe Bend and Etta Bend areas have been providing anglers from a boat and bank success as the fish move up the river. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, channels, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 22. Elevation above normal, water lower 50s and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and river channel. White bass and crappie fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and lipless baits around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: March 20. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped white bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jerk baits, jigs, PowerBait, small lures and spinnerbaits in the discharge, main lake, along docks and sandbars. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait and stinkbait below the dam, along the dam, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, plastic baits, tube jigs and pink/light green jigs at 12-15 ft. along channels, creek channels, discharge, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 26. Elevation normal, water murky. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, small lures and spoons around brush structure, creek channels and riprap. Crappie good on goldfish, hair jigs, jigs, small lures and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth, tailwater and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Events
MARCH-APRIL —Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, 4 fish limit, 14” minimum. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club’s Facebook page.
