Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats. Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Eufaula: March 20
Elevation:Rising
Temp and Clarity: 54 and muddy
Bass, White
Action: Good
Baits: Grass hoppers, Small Lures, Worms
Locations: Creek channels, River Channel, River Mouth
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Main lake, River Mouth, and Crappie not quite runnin in creeks but biting close to creek channels mouth
Robert S. Kerr: March 20
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: Murky
Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Flathead
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait, Dough bait, Shad, Stinkbait
Locations: Channels, Creek channels, Inlet, River Channel, River Mouth
Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Spotted
Action: Fair
Baits: Bill Baits, Crankbaits, Plastics
Locations: Channels, Coves, Creek channels, Inlet, River Channel
Grand: March 15
Elevation: Rising
Temp and Clarity: 46• muddy
Bass, White
Action: Fair
Baits: Crankbaits, Grubs, Jigs, Plastics, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits, Spoons
Locations: Channels, Creek channels, River Channel, River Mouth, Rocks, Sand bar, Shallows
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Slow
Baits: Grubs, Hair Jigs, Minnows, Tube Jigs
Locations: Brush structure, Docks, and
Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Channel , Catfish, Flathead
Action: Fair
Baits: Chicken Liver, Live Bait, Live Shad, Stinkbait
Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Flats, Main lake, Points, Riprap, River Channel, River Mouth, Rocks
Additional Information: Neosho River and Spring River are rising in elevation due to rains received in the area and runoff out of Kansas and Missouri. Elk River east to MO state line is muddy. More rain is forecast for the area this week. Activity has been high with fishermen turnout, bite has been slow due to the conditions.
Greenleaf: March 16
Lake Elevation:
Normal
Temp and Clarity: 50, clear
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Good
Baits: Hair Jigs, Jigs, Minnows, Spoons
Locations: Docks
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Good
Baits: Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Coves
Keystone: March 19
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: Muddy
Catfish, Blue
Action: Fair
Baits: Cut Bait
Locations: Below the dam, Channels
Crappie, White
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Slow
Baits: Plastics, Tube Jigs
Locations: Shorelines
Lower Illinois River: March 20
Elevation: Above Average
Water Temp and Clarity: 48 murky
Trout, Rainbow
Action: Slow
Baits: Powerbait
Locations: Below the dam
Additional Information:
Significant rainfall has made fishing slow down. Tenkiller Lake is rising rapidly so expect periods of high water in the river.
Got an item? Outdoor notebook runs every Sunday. Items should be submitted by fax at (918) 687-6270, email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com or submitted in writing to the Phoenix at 214 Wall Street during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Items must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday for inclusion in the next calendar.
