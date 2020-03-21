NOTEBOOK

Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats.  Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.

Eufaula: March 20

Elevation:Rising

Temp and Clarity: 54 and muddy

Bass, White

Action: Good

Baits:  Grass hoppers, Small Lures, Worms

Locations: Creek channels, River Channel, River Mouth

Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Main lake, River Mouth, and Crappie not quite runnin in creeks but biting close to creek channels mouth

 

Robert S. Kerr: March 20

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: Murky

Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Flathead

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait, Dough bait, Shad, Stinkbait

Locations: Channels, Creek channels, Inlet, River Channel, River Mouth

Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Spotted

Action: Fair

Baits:  Bill Baits, Crankbaits, Plastics

Locations: Channels, Coves, Creek channels, Inlet, River Channel

 

Grand: March 15

Elevation: Rising

Temp and Clarity: 46• muddy

Bass, White

Action: Fair

Baits:  Crankbaits, Grubs, Jigs, Plastics, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits, Spoons

Locations: Channels, Creek channels, River Channel, River Mouth, Rocks, Sand bar, Shallows

Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Slow

Baits:  Grubs, Hair Jigs, Minnows, Tube Jigs

Locations: Brush structure, Docks, and

Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Channel , Catfish, Flathead

Action: Fair

Baits:  Chicken Liver, Live Bait, Live Shad, Stinkbait

Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Flats, Main lake, Points, Riprap, River Channel, River Mouth, Rocks

Additional Information: Neosho River and Spring River are rising in elevation due to rains received in the area and runoff out of Kansas and Missouri. Elk River east to MO state line is muddy. More rain is forecast for the area this week. Activity has been high with fishermen turnout, bite has been slow due to the conditions.

 

Greenleaf: March 16

Lake Elevation:

Normal

Temp and Clarity: 50, clear

Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Good

Baits:  Hair Jigs, Jigs, Minnows, Spoons

Locations: Docks

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Good

Baits:  Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Coves

 

Keystone: March 19

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: Muddy

Catfish, Blue

Action: Fair

Baits:  Cut Bait

Locations: Below the dam, Channels

Crappie, White

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Slow

Baits:  Plastics, Tube Jigs

Locations: Shorelines

 

Lower Illinois River: March 20

Elevation: Above Average

Water Temp and Clarity: 48 murky

Trout, Rainbow

Action: Slow

Baits:  Powerbait

Locations: Below the dam

Additional Information:

Significant rainfall has made fishing slow down. Tenkiller Lake is rising rapidly so expect periods of high water in the river.

 

Got an item?  Outdoor notebook runs every Sunday. Items should be submitted by fax at (918) 687-6270, email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com or submitted in writing to the Phoenix at 214 Wall Street during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Items must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday for inclusion in the next calendar.

