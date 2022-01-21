Schedule
Tulsa Boat Show, Feb. 1-6. Full details at tulsaboatshow.com.
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: January 18. Elevation normal, water low 30s. Blue catfish good on shad along the river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows at 12-20 ft. around brush structure. Paddlefish good snagging along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: January 18. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, crawfish, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, around docks, points and shallows. Crappie, bluegill and green sunfish slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves and docks. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, coves and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 20. Elevation normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.
Lower Illinois: January 21. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is cycling now. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: January 16. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Crappie good on jigs, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 18. Elevation below normal, water 30s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along the river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White and striped bass slow on bill baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, minnows, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, discharge, riprap, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 49 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, riprap and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hotdogs and stinkbait along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on crankbaits, jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, docks, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. Blue, flathead and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hotdogs, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
