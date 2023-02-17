Fishing report
Grand: February 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 42°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Catfish, Blue fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 13. Elevation is 8 ft. below normal, water temperature 41°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around coves and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: February 11. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 47°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, and jigs around rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, and punch bait below the dam, main lake, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 17. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 45°F and clear. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Water level remains higher. Currently running water from the dam around the clock. Fishing should improve when water flow from the dam begins to cycle to periods of lower flows Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: February 11. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 40°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 13. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 41°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and slabs below the dam, brush structure, and rocks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: February 17. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 45°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and plastics around channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live gait, live shad, and shad around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth.Black and white crappie good on crankbaits, hari jigs, minnows, powerbait,and small lures around brush strucutre, docks and riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 17. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, rivermouth, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastics around brush structure, and points. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam and in brush structure, channels, coves, and creek channels. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
