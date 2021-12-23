Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: December 20. Elevation above normal, water 43 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass slow on shad and spoons along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along flats, main lake, river channel and windblown shorelines. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: December 17. Elevation above normal, water 40s and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: December 21. Elevation normal, water 40 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake and points. Crappie and bluegill slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, worms, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and sunfish in coves, docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 23. Elevation normal, water clear. lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: December 19. Elevation rising, water 50s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Bluegill and redear sunfish fair on worms around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 21. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth an tailwater. White and striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, discharge, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 17. Elevation below normal, water 53 and murky. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and spoons below the dam. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and main lake. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grass hoppers and worms around brush structure, docks,
Robert S. Kerr: December 17. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater.
