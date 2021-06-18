Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 78 and 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-9 ft. around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and shrimp in the main lake and river channel. Anglers drifting for catfish or running juglines are catching good numbers of fish. Fresh or live bait seems to make a difference in success. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 12. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 14. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along riprap, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 13. Elevation normal, water 78 and clearing.Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 68.Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass fair on sassy shad and spoons along channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 11. Elevation normal, water 62 and murky. Rainbow trout fair in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water is currently running 3,800 cfs around the clock. Fishing will improve once releases from the dam begin to cycle again. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 14. Elevation above normal, water 75 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 14. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky.Flathead and blue catfish good on live shad, sassy shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and rocks. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 68 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels, discharge, docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along creek channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 18. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzzbaits, crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, stading timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie fair on grasshoppers, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and slabs below the dam and in coves and near points rocks, sand bars, tailwater and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crickets, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, on main lake, in river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Also, noodling is getting good. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
July 24 — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Calendar
Fridays —Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays -- Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
Send all items for the outdoor notebook — events, results of events, etc. — to sports@muskogeephoenix.com or send it by mail to Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.