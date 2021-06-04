Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Flooded conditions exist on the lake. Many boat ramps and other access locations are currently closed. Only boaters with above average familiarity of the lake should operate a vessel during these conditions. Bank fishermen are reporting successful outings in the high water conditions but that usually worsens as the waters begin to recede. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on goldfish, live shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats and main lake. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Good luck! Take someone new fishing during our upcoming Free Fishing Days! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in coves and shallows. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 69 and muddy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and shorelines around brush structure and coves. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 31. Elevation above normal, water 66. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along shorelines. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass fair on sassy shad and spoons along channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shallows. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 1. Elevation above normal, water 70 and muddy. Flathead and blue catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, main lake and shallows. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 4. Elevation above average water 65 and murky. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jibs below the dam and in brush structure, near docks, main lake and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth, striped and white bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, inline spinnerbait, jerk bait, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits near brush structure, docks, main lake and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, in channels, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 4. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, in channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Bluegill, sunfish and redear good on crickets, grubs, jibs, small lures and worms in brush structure, coves, on docks, along rocks, shallows shorelines and weed beds. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, in brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
Fridays —Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays -- Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
Send all items for the outdoor notebook -- events, results of events, etc. — to sports@muskogeephoenix.com or send it by mail to Muskogee Phoenix Sports Faacebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.