Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: December 13. Elevation normal, water 46 with 1 ft. of visibility. F Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along creek channels, flats, main lake and river channel. Crappie slow on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake and river channel. If lake conditions continue to be stable and water temps sink into normal ranges for this time of year, then paddlefish will concentrate in schools. They can be found in a holding pattern in or near the river channel up and down the entire lake. At that point, winter snagging from boat will be the preferred tactic. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: December 11. Elevation above normal, water 40s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: December 14. Elevation normal, water 50s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and sassy shad around brush structure, coves, docks, flats and points. Crappie and green sunfish fair on grubs in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 16. Elevation below average, water clear. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around shorelines. White bass fair on small lures around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 10. Elevation normal, water 57 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow from the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: December 12. Elevation normal, water lower 50s and clear. Smallmouth and largemouth bass good on jigs, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and shad along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 14. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White and striped bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 13. Elevation below normal, water 55 and clear. White, largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons below the dam, around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, points, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.