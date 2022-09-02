CALENDAR
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, Fridays, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Sept. 3-4 — Free hunting days for in-season harvests.
Sept. 16-17 — Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept 16 and 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 St. College Avenue. Admission $4, kids 12 and under free.
FISHING REPORT
Fort Gibson: August 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth and white bass good on buzz baits and topwater lures around shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure. Bluegill and green sunfish good on crickets, grass hoppers, grubs, hair jigs, midges, and worms around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 30. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 29. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, grass hoppers, minnows, shad, shrimp, and worms around coves, points, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie, bluegill, and green sunfish fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 28. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around channels, points, river channel, and rocks. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around coves, creek channels, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: Sept. 2.Sep 2. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 65°F and stained. Rainbow troutfair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and worms around below the dam. Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area.Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 27. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and clear. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 29. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, shallows, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, coves, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam, river channel, river mouth, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 26. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and stained.Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around channels, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. White bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, and small lures around flats and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: Sept. 2. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 82°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grass hoppers, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms around below the dam, coves, main lake, shorelines and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, points, rocks and weed beds.Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.