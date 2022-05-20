Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing reports
Fort Gibson: May 16. Elevation is 17 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature is 70°F and stained. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake, river channel and spillway. Bluegill sunfish, green sunfish, white bass and smallmouth bass fair on grubs, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around main lake, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Paddlefish good on snagging below the damn. Flooded conditions persist. Access via parks and the usual boat ramps is very limited. Most access points remain closed. Only boaters with above average knowledge of the lake should navigate these waters. Many underwater and floating hazards exist. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand Lake: May 15. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 64°F and murky.Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, flats, shallows and shorelines. Flathead, blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad and stinkbait around channels, coves, docks and main lake. White and black crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, shallows and shorelines. Debris still present in some coves and channels on the North end of the lake. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 17. Elevation is 8 ft. above normal, water temperature 69°F and stained. Greenleaf State Park as well as Greenleaf Lake is currently closed due to damages caused by recent storms. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 16. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 73°F and murky. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the damn and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and coves. White crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 15. Elevation is 12 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 79°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on minnows and spoons around channels, coves, main lake and points. White crappie slow on minnows and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, dam, points and riprap. Flathead, blue and channel catfish slow on minnows and punch bait around channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River PFHA: May 13. Elevation is 16 ft. above normal, water temperature 60°F and murky. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the damn. Water levels continue to be very high and many locations along the river are not accessible. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 15. Elevation is 25.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 65°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad around shallows and shorelines. Black crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Lake is still flooded with debris floating on and just under the surface. Caution should be used by all boaters. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to high water level. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 17. Elevation is 10 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and stained. Flathead, channel, and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms below the damn, along coves, main lake, shallows and shorelines. White and black crappie fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, minnows and worms around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the damn, along creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: May 20. Elevation 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and rocks. Blue, flathead and channel catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, channels and creek channels.Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 20. Elevation is normal, water temperature 70°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, dam, points, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on buzz baits, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around below the dam, coves, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around below the dam, brush structure, coves, points, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.