Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Aug. 20 — BOOM Outdoors Beast Feast, 6 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center. Meal, vendors, prizes and guest speaker, angler Andy Montgomery. Limited free tickets available until gone atMike’s Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee or Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson. Doors and vendors open at 4 p.m.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: August 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear.Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, shad, and slabs around channels, main lake, and points. Blue and channel catfish good on live bait, live shad, and shad around flats, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and punch bait below the dam, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 90°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Flathead fair on chicken liver, grubs, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie and green sunfish slow on jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 31. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 88°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 29. Elevation is normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and worms below the dam. Comments: Water flow will remain low for next several days due to work at the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill sunfish good on worms around brush structure, docks, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 1. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and stained. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, riprap, shallows, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, live shad, sassy shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam, river channel, shallows, spillway, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted good on lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Aug. 5. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 81°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake and rocks. White bassgood on crankbaits, hair jigs and small lures around below the dam, flats and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait and sunfish around below the dam, channels, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 29. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on hair jigs, jigs, live shad and topwater lures around below the dam, river channel and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around below the dam, creek channels, main lake, points, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, points, rocks and standing timberReport submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
