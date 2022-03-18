Events
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: March 14. Elevation above normal, water upper 40s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig and jerk bait along brush structure, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live shad and shad along flats, main lake, points and windy shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 11. Elevation normal, water 50 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics along brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad along channels, docks, shorelines and dam. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and spoons along brush structure, docks and dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 14. Elevation normal, water 40s and 1 foot visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, plastics and worms along brush structure, coves, points, riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait, jigs, minnows and worms along brush structure, coves, docks, docks, riprap, shorelines and shallows. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms along coves, docks, points and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: March 13. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Catfish fair on cut fait along channels and flats. Largemouth bass slow on brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 11. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, powerbait and worms along Watts area and dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 14. Elevation normal, water low 50s and murky. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, small lures and tube jigs along main lake and points. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, docks, rocks and shorelines. White bass are being caught staging up in the upper area of the lake around the river channel. Anglers are having success catching them from the Standing Rock area up to Carters Landing. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 14. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along the dam, river channel, and river mouth. White and striped bass slow on flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait, jigs, minnows, shad and small lures along the dam, creek channels, discharge, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms along coves, creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. East side below the dam is under construction, consult signs before fishing.
Eufaula: March 18. Elevation below normal, water 50 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics and spinnerbaits along brush structure, points, docks and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad and shrimp along channels, river mouth, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, powerbait, small lures and spoons along brush structure, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 18. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures along channels, coves, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms along coves, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, coves, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Got an event or results from an event? Send to sports@muskogeephoenix.com before 5 p.m. Thursday weekly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.